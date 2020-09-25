Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Sells 760 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,467.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,203. The firm has a market cap of $954.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CL King raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

