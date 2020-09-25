Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 171,681 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 171,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.75 ($19.11), for a total value of A$4,592,466.75 ($3,280,333.39).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard White sold 165,094 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.81 ($19.86), for a total transaction of A$4,591,264.14 ($3,279,474.39).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Richard White sold 163,145 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.15 ($20.11), for a total transaction of A$4,592,531.75 ($3,280,379.82).

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 175,511 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.49 ($20.35), for a total transaction of A$5,000,308.39 ($3,571,648.85).

On Monday, June 29th, Richard White sold 2,245,925 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.40 ($13.14), for a total transaction of A$41,325,020.00 ($29,517,871.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$20.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.96%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

