Insula Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Insula has a market cap of $194,035.04 and approximately $5,152.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insula has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Insula token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00078314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001322 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042808 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00115151 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008664 BTC.

About Insula

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,809 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

