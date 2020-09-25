Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Down 6.5%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 1,948,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,952,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTEC. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.63.

The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

