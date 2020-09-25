Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$7.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 target price on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITR. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.01.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

