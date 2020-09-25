InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $50.67 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

