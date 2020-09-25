InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.