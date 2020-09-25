InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.
IHG stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $69.12.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
