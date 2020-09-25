International Flavors & Fragrances Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,625 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average volume of 2,470 put options.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $119.23. 18,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.48. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

