International Flavors & Fragrances Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 11,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical volume of 2,466 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after buying an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after purchasing an additional 974,451 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. 29,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

