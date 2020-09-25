International Paper Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 12,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 3,549 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.28. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 32.0% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 33.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

