Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.45

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $19.93. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 37,082 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 122.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

