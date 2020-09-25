Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.24

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.24 and traded as high as $73.90. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 39,139 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXC. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,050,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,872,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

