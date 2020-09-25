Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.24

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.24 and traded as high as $73.90. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 39,139 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXC. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,872,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

