Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.94

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.73. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 759,074 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

