Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $389.16

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.16 and traded as low as $364.44. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $366.00, with a volume of 28,434 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 388.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 399.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

