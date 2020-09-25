Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vireo Health International (CCHWF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS: CCHWF) recently:

9/25/2020 – Vireo Health International is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Vireo Health International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Vireo Health International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Vireo Health International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/25/2020 – Vireo Health International is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCHWF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,476. Vireo Health International Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57.

