Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 625 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 447.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 280,221 shares during the period.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 41,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

