Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 751% compared to the typical volume of 451 call options.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. 34,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

