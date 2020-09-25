iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $19.58. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 286,264 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

