ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSE ANIX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 5,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. ITUS has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

In other ITUS news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,020,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,278.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

