J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $11.75 on Monday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

