Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Jabil has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jabil by 22,210.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

