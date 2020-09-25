JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCDXF. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.