Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.20 ($80.24) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.01 ($71.77).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.85. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

