Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 25th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

