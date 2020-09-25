JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.79 Million

Brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $490.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.20 million and the lowest is $417.64 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.40.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

