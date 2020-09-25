John L. Calmes, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $184,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WRLD traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 1,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,526. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.98. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 17.6% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 105,075 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

