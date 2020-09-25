John L. Calmes, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $184,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
WRLD traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 1,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,526. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.98. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 17.6% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 105,075 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
