John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 340.56 ($4.45).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,540.60 ($8,546.45). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,514.60 ($3,285.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,126 shares of company stock worth $1,319,780.

John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 208.40 ($2.72). 2,489,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.65. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.10 ($5.78).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

