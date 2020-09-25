John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDGJF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.94 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

