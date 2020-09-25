JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $511.31

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.31 and traded as low as $506.00. JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at $508.00, with a volume of 221,639 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 58.74 and a current ratio of 58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 511.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.05. The firm has a market cap of $992.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

