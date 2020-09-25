JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $80.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.24.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.04 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.