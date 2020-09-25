JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$54.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.25.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at C$53.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$41.52 and a 1-year high of C$59.28.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.