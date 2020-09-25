JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $138.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $102.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $151.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.