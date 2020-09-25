JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $143.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $161.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.89.

HCA opened at $116.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

