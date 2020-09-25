JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.83

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and traded as low as $114.80. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income shares last traded at $116.25, with a volume of 250,790 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

