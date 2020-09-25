Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $986.86

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $986.86 and traded as low as $961.96. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 32,208 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 987.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 894.30.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

