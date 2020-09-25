K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €4.70 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.53 ($7.68).

K&S stock opened at €5.53 ($6.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

