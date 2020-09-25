Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.23. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,049 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Karnalyte Resources from C$1.96 to C$2.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

