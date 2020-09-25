Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $72.09 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00020041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $72.09 million and $15.20 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006161 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002741 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

