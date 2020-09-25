KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $468.48

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $468.48 and traded as high as $569.80. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $551.20, with a volume of 903,182 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAZ. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 604.23 ($7.90).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 573.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.