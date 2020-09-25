KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

BEKE opened at $56.22 on Monday. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

