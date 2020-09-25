KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.
BEKE opened at $56.22 on Monday. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $62.00.
About KE
