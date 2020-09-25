Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.03

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and traded as low as $20.03. Kenon shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 4,214 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kenon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Kenon alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kenon stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.