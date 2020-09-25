KeyCorp Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $230.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.86.

Shares of V stock opened at $195.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 124,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,336,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

