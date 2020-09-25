Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.24. Kidoz shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.94 price target on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10,248.70.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

