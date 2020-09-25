Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at C$11.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.