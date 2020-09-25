Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $64.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $74.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $262.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.95 million to $269.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.08 million, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $281.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 538,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 1,194,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,853. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $896.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

