Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $68.05 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Komodo has a total market cap of $68.05 million and $2.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00510052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00054760 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,898,779 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

