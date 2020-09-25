KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

KNYJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets raised KONE OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.78. 10,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

