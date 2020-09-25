Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.8 million.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOP. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

KOP stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $423.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

