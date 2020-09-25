Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $423.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

